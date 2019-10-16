Breaking News
Hubbard graduate Kurtis Drummond drafted into the XFL

The former Eagle was selected by the Dallas Renegades in the third round of the XFL draft

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. (29) runs the ball as Houston Texans safety Kurtis Drummond (23) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN) – Former Hubbard High and Michigan State defensive back Kurtis Drummond is heading to play in the XFL.

The Valley native was selected by the Dallas Renegades in the third round of the XFL draft on Wednesday.

Drummond has previous professional experience playing the NFL. He appeared in a total of 24 games for the Houston Texans in 2015 and 2017.

He has amassed 13 total tackles with one sack and a forced fumble during his time with the Texans.

Earlier this year, Drummond played for the San Antonio Commanders in the now-defunct AAF.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

