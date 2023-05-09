AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard graduate and Akron softball standout Haley Croyle was named Mid-American Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.

The Zips freshman helped lead Akron to a 6-0 victory over Central Michigan. She tossed 6.2 innings, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts and one walk in a series-opening win over the Chippewas.

In game two of the series, she pitched 4.2 innings in relief, striking out 5 batters, allowing just one walk.

On the week, she posted a 0.62 ERA, allowing CMU batters to bat just .108 in 11.1 innings.

In her first season of college softball, Croyle has a record of 12-8 with a 2.53 ERA. She has pitched 135.2 innings, striking out 125 batters on the season.