Hubbard grad LJ Scott leaves Browns’ camp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard grad LJ Scott’s time with the Cleveland Browns may be over.

After signing with the team on Monday, Scott was not in attendance Wednesday during OTA’s in Berea.

According to sources, Scott left camp after just one day and is mulling his football future.

Scott also attended rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year.

He closed out his four-year college career at Michigan State ranking ninth among the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards (2,855), as well as placing 12th in rushing touchdowns (25).

Scott remains Trumbull County’s all-time leading rusher and was twice named our WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year in high school.