HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the fifth time in a row, Hubbard comes away with a victory over Struthers, 21-14, in overtime. Nick Hendrix completed a 15-yard pass to Mason Hodge for the game-winning score.

Ben Wilcox rushed for over 100 yards (104) for the Eagles.

Hubbard has now won 10 consecutive home games.

The Wildcats have dropped their last four contests.

Struthers returns home next week to face Lakeview. The Wildcats will play four of their final five games at home.

Next week, Hubbard travels to Ashtabula County to meet up with Jefferson.