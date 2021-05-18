Hubbard edges Canfield in extra innings; Eagles advance to District Final

Hubbard advances to face top-seeded Marlington in the Division II District Final on Thursday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard topped Canfield 2-1 in eight innings in the Division II Softball District Semifinals on Tuesday evening.

Hubbard’s Lexi Najdusak drove in the game-winner in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Isabella O’Brien pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts, allowing just one earned run on three hits.

Malena Toth pitched a complete game for Canfield, striking out nine in eight innings of work. She allowed just two runs in the setback.

Lauren Fitzgerald drove in the lone run for Canfield, finishing the game 2-3 with a pair of doubles.

Hubbard advances to face top-seeded Marlington in the Division II District Final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Hubbard.