HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles return four senior starters in Hayley Croyle (P/SS), Grace Narkum (CF), Gillian Ryser (P/1B) and Lexi Najdusak (C).

Croyle (Akron commit) belted 6 homers, 7 doubles, scored a team-high 32 runs and finished with a .500 average (42-84). Number 22 also won 5 games in the center circle while striking out 60 batters in 44 2/3 innings of work.

Narkum (Cleveland State) batted .397 (31-78) while driving in 27 runs and finished with a team-high 8 doubles and a pair of triples. Ryser (Baldwin-Wallace) led the team in batting average (.532) last year by successfully reaching base on 42 hits in 79 at bats. Najdusek (Pitt at Bradford) also hit for a .372 average (29-78).

The Eagles also return their sophomore second baseman and pitcher Phoebe Rusnak. As a freshman, she played in 21 games and hit .283 (15-53).

Hubbard closed out last season by winning 9 of their final ten games before falling in the Division II Hubbard District championship to top-seeded Marlington (12-11).

“Our goal this year is to finish the job by winning the district title,” said coach Bill Amero. “We’ll be counting on our five returning starters to provide leadership for the rest of the program. In addition, several freshmen players will be asked to step into starting roles and make a positive impact.”

Hubbard Eagles’ Softball Preview

2021 Record: 16-10 (10-4), Northeast 8 Conference

2021 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Championship to Marlington, 12-11

Coach: Bill Amero, 1st season

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .378

Earned Run Average: 3.56

Key Returnees

Seniors – Haylee Croyle, Lexi Najdusak, Grace Narkum and Gillian Ryser; Sophomore – Phoebe Rusnak

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – West Branch

Mar. 28 – Poland

Mar. 29 – at Poland

Apr. 4 – Jefferson

Apr. 5 – at Jefferson

Apr. 7 – at Ursuline

Apr. 9 – vs Perry/Marlington (at McCune Park)

Apr. 11 – at Niles

Apr. 14 – at Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic

Apr. 15 – at Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic

Apr. 18 – Girard

Apr. 19 – at Girard

Apr. 25 – South Range

Apr. 26 – at South Range

Apr. 28 – Boardman

Apr. 30 – Round Robin Double

Apr. 30 – Round Robin Double

May 2 – at Lakeview

May 5 – at Massillon Perry

May 7 – at Villa Maria

May 9 – at Struthers

May 10 – Struthers