HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s impressive run a year ago ended when the Eagles were toppled by the eventual-district champs Field – 10-6 – in the semifinal round.
Hubbard finished the 2022 season with a record of 16-4, outscoring its opponents on average by 6 points throughout the campaign.
This year, the Eagles don’t have a senior on their roster and just one junior (Phoebe Rusnak). Coach Bill Amero points to, “We have a great deal of talent and versatility even though we’re young. Each player is capable of playing multiple positions, which will provide us with a lot of line-up combinations and depth. I strongly feel this group of players is capable of great things.”
Hubbard features a large and gifted group of sophomores with Kalee Schultz (P/1B), Lauren Komorek (SS), Emalee Warren (C/3B), Alyssa Gregory (OF/C) and Jillian Palumbo (OF) all back in the fold this spring. The Eagles also will have a pair of freshmen who the staff thinks favorably of in Haleigh Taylor (P/IF) and Ashley Masluk (P/IF).
“I think we’ll be an exciting team to follow,” Amero said. “We have a lot of talent and depth which will allow us to always be in games. With youthfulness comes a great deal of excitement and expectations. We hope to take advantage of that and have a successful season both on the field and in the classroom. This is our year to build a solid foundation for the softball program.”
Hubbard will travel to Poland to meet the Bulldogs in a Northeast 8 clash on March 27.
Hubbard Eagles Softball Preview
2022 Record: 16-4
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Field (10-6)
Coach: Bill Amero
Key Returnees
Phoebe Rusnak, Junior
Alyssa Gregory, Sophomore
Lauren Komorek, Sophomore
Jillian Palumbo, Sophomore
Kalee Schultz, Sophomore
Emalee Warren, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Poland
Mar. 28 – Poland
Mar. 30 – at Ursuline
Apr. 1 – at Edison High School (John Glenn/Edison)
Apr. 3 – at Jefferson
Apr. 4 – Jefferson
Apr. 8 – at West Branch
Apr. 10 – Niles
Apr. 11 – at Niles
Apr. 14 – Boardman
Apr. 15 – Reynolds/Springfield
Apr. 17 – at Girard
Apr. 18 – Girard
Apr. 21-24 – at Wendy’s Classic in Ashland
Apr. 25 – South Range
Apr. 27 – at Rootstown
May 1 – at Lakeview
May 3 – Lakeview
May 4 – Mathews
May 8 – Struthers
May 9 – at Struthers