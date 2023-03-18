HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s impressive run a year ago ended when the Eagles were toppled by the eventual-district champs Field – 10-6 – in the semifinal round.

Hubbard finished the 2022 season with a record of 16-4, outscoring its opponents on average by 6 points throughout the campaign.

This year, the Eagles don’t have a senior on their roster and just one junior (Phoebe Rusnak). Coach Bill Amero points to, “We have a great deal of talent and versatility even though we’re young. Each player is capable of playing multiple positions, which will provide us with a lot of line-up combinations and depth. I strongly feel this group of players is capable of great things.”

Hubbard features a large and gifted group of sophomores with Kalee Schultz (P/1B), Lauren Komorek (SS), Emalee Warren (C/3B), Alyssa Gregory (OF/C) and Jillian Palumbo (OF) all back in the fold this spring. The Eagles also will have a pair of freshmen who the staff thinks favorably of in Haleigh Taylor (P/IF) and Ashley Masluk (P/IF).

“I think we’ll be an exciting team to follow,” Amero said. “We have a lot of talent and depth which will allow us to always be in games. With youthfulness comes a great deal of excitement and expectations. We hope to take advantage of that and have a successful season both on the field and in the classroom. This is our year to build a solid foundation for the softball program.”

Hubbard will travel to Poland to meet the Bulldogs in a Northeast 8 clash on March 27.

Hubbard Eagles Softball Preview

2022 Record: 16-4

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Field (10-6)

Coach: Bill Amero

Key Returnees

Phoebe Rusnak, Junior

Alyssa Gregory, Sophomore

Lauren Komorek, Sophomore

Jillian Palumbo, Sophomore

Kalee Schultz, Sophomore

Emalee Warren, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Poland

Mar. 28 – Poland

Mar. 30 – at Ursuline

Apr. 1 – at Edison High School (John Glenn/Edison)

Apr. 3 – at Jefferson

Apr. 4 – Jefferson

Apr. 8 – at West Branch

Apr. 10 – Niles

Apr. 11 – at Niles

Apr. 14 – Boardman

Apr. 15 – Reynolds/Springfield

Apr. 17 – at Girard

Apr. 18 – Girard

Apr. 21-24 – at Wendy’s Classic in Ashland

Apr. 25 – South Range

Apr. 27 – at Rootstown

May 1 – at Lakeview

May 3 – Lakeview

May 4 – Mathews

May 8 – Struthers

May 9 – at Struthers