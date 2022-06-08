HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard upcoming junior Nick Bowser and 2022 graduate E.J. McCarthy have qualified for the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships this summer.

The two punched their tickets to the National Championships after their performances at the 2022 USA Wrestling Ohio Championships the last weekend of May. Bowser, who competed in the 16U age group, took home two gold medals in the freestyle and Greco-Roman events in the 285 lb weight class. McCarthy, who will be wrestling at Thiel College in the fall, finished as runner-up in Greco in the junior 120 lb weight class.

“I’m very excited,” Bowser said. “It’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world for juniors and 16U. It’s definitely going to be an experience to put my name out there and wrestle my hardest and have a good time.”

“It’s going to be a fun experience,” McCarthy said. “I’ve never went before but heard it’s something you have to do. So, I’m really excited.”

The 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships will be held in Fargo, North Dakota from July 15-22.