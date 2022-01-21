HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s head basketball coach is on administrative leave after cheating allegations.

According to Hubbard Schools’ Athletic Director Kevin Hogue, Coach Scott Slovesko was placed on paid leave during the investigation into allegations that incorrect free throw shooters were used during Hubbard High School’s girls’ varsity basketball games.

“The district immediately initiated an investigation into these claims and reached out to the Northeast 8 Athletic Conference regarding the allegations,” said Hogue.

Hogue said he’s working closely with the team to ensure that the program complies with all of the rules and regulations per the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Corrective measures will be implemented going forward, he said.

No decision on Slovesko’s future has been made yet while the investigation is underway.