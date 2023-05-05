CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite a late rally, Hubbard baseball was able to hold off Lakeview for a 6-5 win to snap the Bulldogs’ 14-game win streak.

Hubbard’s Tyler Wright went six innings for the Eagles while striking out four batters to earn the win, while Gabe Rusnak and Jonny Adamson each recorded two hits a piece.

The Eagles earned runs batted in from Ryan Murray and Alex Yoder (two RBIs) during the one-run victory.

Eight different Bulldogs recorded a hit, including RBIs from Gino Lazzari, Carter Doran, Matthew DeProfio and Andrew McRoberts.

Lakeview suffers just their second loss of the season after winning 14 straight to fall to 14-2 on the season.

With the win, Hubbard avoids the season sweep of Lakeview and improves to 15-9 on the year.