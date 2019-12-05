HS Football Stat Leaders in various categories are here

Farrell and Springfield are set to play in the state championship today and tomorrow, respectively

Five area teams finished with 10-wins or more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re entering the final two days of the 2019 football season for the area. This afternoon, one of the two state championship games involving local teams will take place. Farrell meets Bishop Guilfoyle at 1 pm in Hershey (PIAA Class A). Tomorrow, from Canton, Springfield takes on Anna (OHSAA Division VI).

But before we crown our champions in either state, let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in various categories.

Schools participating – Boardman, Brookfield, Campbell Memorial, Canfield, Champion, Chaney, Columbiana, Crestview, East, East Liverpool, Fitch, Girard, Greenville, Grove City, Harding, Hickory, Howland, Hubbard, Jackson-Milton, LaBrae, Lakeview (OH), Lakeview (PA), Leetonia, Liberty, Lisbon, Lowellville, McDonald, Mercer, Mineral Ridge, New Castle, Newton Falls, Niles, Poland, Salem, Sebring, Sharpsville, South Range, Southern, Southington, Springfield, Struthers, United, Ursuline, Valley Christian, Wellsville, West Branch, West Middlesex, Western Reserve, Wilmington

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

1.Southern – 42.5

2.Wilmington – 41.3

3.Springfield – 40.6

4.Brookfield – 39.3

5.Farrell – 38.4

6.Western Reserve – 35.8

7.East Liverpool – 35.2

8.Columbiana – 34.0

9.Canfield – 31.3

9.Grove City – 31.3

Scoring Defense

1.Farrell – 7.0

2.Southern – 9.9

3.Poland – 10.7

4.Western Reserve – 11.4

5.Wilmington – 11.5

6.Springfield – 12.4

7.Chaney – 13.9

8.Columbiana – 14.6

9.West Middlesex – 14.9

10.Sharon – 16.9

Rushing Leaders

Rushing Yards

1.Marco Ferry (Leetonia) – 1915

2.Sean Lengyel (Jackson-Milton) – 1784

3.Dominic Schadl (McDonald) – 1751

4.Colby Nelson (Grove City) – 1573

5.Tyler Lippiatt (United) – 1547

6.Nick Crawford (Canfield) – 1477

7.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 1474

8.Derek Carter (East Liverpool) – 1431

9.Darren Miller (Wilmington) – 1414

10.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 1311

11.Logan Regal (Southington) – 1278

12.Josh Alessi (Poland) – 1266

13.Demetris McKnight (New Castle) – 1217

14.Austin Willforth (Champion) – 1162

15.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 1153

Yards Per Carry (75 attempts or more)

1.Logan Regal (Southington) – 12.8 (100)

2.Dylan Milhoan (Southern) – 9.8 (95)

3.Marco Ferry (Leetonia) – 9.3 (205)

4.Nick Crawford (Canfield) – 9.0 (166)

5.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 8.5 (173)

6.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 8.3 (139)

6.Sean Lengyel (Jackson-Milton) – 8.3 (216)

8.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 8.2 (103)

8.Dominic Schadl (McDonald) – 8.2 (214)

10.Tyler Lippiatt (United) – 8.1 (191)

10.Darren Miller (Wilmington) – 8.1 (175)

12.Aidan Hall (Struthers) – 7.9 (83)

12.Zeb Rubaker (West Middlsex) – 7.9 (105)

12.Nate Leskovac (Fitch) – 7.9 (89)

Touchdowns

1.Dominic Schadl (McDonald) – 24

2.Marco Ferry (Leetonia) – 23

3.Nick Crawford (Canfield) – 18

3.Sean Lengyel (Jackson-Milton) – 18

3.Darren Miller (Wilmington) – 18

3.Colby Nelson (Grove City) – 18

7.Derek Carter (East Liverpool) – 17

7.Tyler Lippiatt (United) – 17

7.Demetris McKnight (New Castle) – 17

10.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 16

10.Jimmy Jones (Girard) – 16

10.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 16

13.Adrian Brown (Struthers) – 15

14.Josh Alessi (Poland) – 14

14.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 14

Passing Leaders

Passing Yards

1.Logan Breese (Grove City) – 2262

2.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 2052

3.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 1929

4.Dakota Edwards (Mineral Ridge) – 1790

5.Michael Henwood (Hickory) – 1768

6.Elijah Taylor (Harding) – 1763

7.Zack Leonard (Niles) – 1611

8.Andrew DelGarbino (Girard) – 1601

9.Nick Cavoulas (Western Reserve) – 1514

10.Beau Brungard (Springfield) – 1506

11.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 1482

12.Mike Wells (New Castle) – 1450

13.Devin Sherwood (Fitch) – 1445

14.Isaac Allegretto (South Range) – 1415

15.Caelan Bender (Wilmington) – 1335

16.Zane Peterson (Sebring) – 1328

17.Delshawn Petrosky (Chaney) – 1327

18.Brock Hillyer (West Branch) – 1325

19.Zach Ryan (Boardman) – 1261

20.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 1245

Completion Percentage (50 attempts or more)

1.Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 74.2% (124)

2.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 72.6% (179)

3.Zane Peterson (Sebring) – 69.8% (126)

4.Beau Brungard (Springfield) – 68.9% (122)

5.Logan Breese (Grove City) – 64.4% (222)

6.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville) – 64.3% (129)

7.Jayce Sloan (Southern) – 64.2% (95)

8.Niko Walter (Salem) – 63.5% (126)

9.Andrew DelGarbino (Girard) – 61.9% (176)

10.Nick Woodyard (East Liverpool) – 61.2% (67)

11.Brock Hillyer (West Branch) – 61.1% (190)

11.Devin Sherwood (Fitch) – 61.1% (149)

Touchdowns

1.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 25

2.Michael Henwood (Hickory) – 24

3.Caelan Bender (Wilmington) – 21

4.Logan Breese (Grove City) – 20

5.Isaac Allegretto (South Range) – 19

5.Beau Brungard (Springfield) – 19

7.Nick Cavoulas (Western Reserve) – 17

7.Zach Ryan (Boardman) – 17

9.Zack Leonard (Niles) – 15

9.Jayce Sloan (Southern) – 15

11.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 14

11.Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 14

11.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 14

11.Elijah Taylor (Harding) – 14

15.Mike Wells (New Castle) – 13

Receiving Leaders

Receiving Yards

1.Jacob Reddick (Grove City) – 941

2.Dakota King (Brookfield) – 791

3.Ty Artis (Harding) – 752

4.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory) – 747

5.Junior McConahy (Wilmington) – 704

6.Nick Malito (Girard) – 659

7.Garrett Walker (Springfield) – 650

8.Chase Franken (Columbiana) – 619

9.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 601

10.Cam Grodhaus (Southern) – 600

11.Timmy Neal (East Liverpool) – 595

12.Todd Simons (Fitch) – 590

13.Anthony DiMuzio (Salem) – 566

14.Terence Thomas (Boardman) – 554

15.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 543

16.Chris Brooks (South Range) – 533

17.William Hardenbrook (Crestview) – 526

18.David McKeivier (West Branch) – 506

19.Todd Henning (Western Reserve) – 501

20.Jimmy Jones (Girard) – 480

Receptions

1.David McKeivier (West Branch) – 65

2.Jacob Reddick (Grove City) – 46

3.Timmy Neal (East Liverpool) – 44

4.Terence Thomas (Boardman) – 43

5.Jax Booth (Salem) – 42

6.Brandon Yanssens (Crestview) – 41

7.Jimmy Jones (Girard) – 40

7.Nick Malito (Girard) – 40

9.Jalen Royal-Eiland (Mineral Ridge) – 38

10.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 37

10.Junior McConahy (Wilmington) – 37

12.William Hardenbrook (Crestview) – 36

13.Romaro Baskin (Niles) – 35

13.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 35

13.Todd Henning (Western Reserve) – 35

Touchdowns

1.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 12

2.Junior McConahy (Wilmington) – 9

2.Jacob Reddick (Grove City) – 9

4.Ty Artis (Harding) – 8

4.Dakota King (Brookfield) – 8

4.Nick Malito (Girard) – 8

4.Todd Simons (Fitch) – 8

4.Garrett Walker (Springfield) – 8

4.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory) – 8

10.Jax Booth (Salem) – 7

10.Anthony DiMuzio (Salem) – 7

10.Cam Grodhaus (Southern) – 7

10.Matthew Reardon (Ursuline) – 7

10.Cam Thompson (Boardman) – 7