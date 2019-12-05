HS Football Stat Leaders in various categories are here

Five area teams finished with 10-wins or more
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re entering the final two days of the 2019 football season for the area. This afternoon, one of the two state championship games involving local teams will take place. Farrell meets Bishop Guilfoyle at 1 pm in Hershey (PIAA Class A). Tomorrow, from Canton, Springfield takes on Anna (OHSAA Division VI).
But before we crown our champions in either state, let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in various categories.
Schools participating – Boardman, Brookfield, Campbell Memorial, Canfield, Champion, Chaney, Columbiana, Crestview, East, East Liverpool, Fitch, Girard, Greenville, Grove City, Harding, Hickory, Howland, Hubbard, Jackson-Milton, LaBrae, Lakeview (OH), Lakeview (PA), Leetonia, Liberty, Lisbon, Lowellville, McDonald, Mercer, Mineral Ridge, New Castle, Newton Falls, Niles, Poland, Salem, Sebring, Sharpsville, South Range, Southern, Southington, Springfield, Struthers, United, Ursuline, Valley Christian, Wellsville, West Branch, West Middlesex, Western Reserve, Wilmington
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
1.Southern – 42.5
2.Wilmington – 41.3
3.Springfield – 40.6
4.Brookfield – 39.3
5.Farrell – 38.4
6.Western Reserve – 35.8
7.East Liverpool – 35.2
8.Columbiana – 34.0
9.Canfield – 31.3
9.Grove City – 31.3
Scoring Defense
1.Farrell – 7.0
2.Southern – 9.9
3.Poland – 10.7
4.Western Reserve – 11.4
5.Wilmington – 11.5
6.Springfield – 12.4
7.Chaney – 13.9
8.Columbiana – 14.6
9.West Middlesex – 14.9
10.Sharon – 16.9
Rushing Leaders
Rushing Yards
1.Marco Ferry (Leetonia) – 1915
2.Sean Lengyel (Jackson-Milton) – 1784
3.Dominic Schadl (McDonald) – 1751
4.Colby Nelson (Grove City) – 1573
5.Tyler Lippiatt (United) – 1547
6.Nick Crawford (Canfield) – 1477
7.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 1474
8.Derek Carter (East Liverpool) – 1431
9.Darren Miller (Wilmington) – 1414
10.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 1311
11.Logan Regal (Southington) – 1278
12.Josh Alessi (Poland) – 1266
13.Demetris McKnight (New Castle) – 1217
14.Austin Willforth (Champion) – 1162
15.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 1153
Yards Per Carry (75 attempts or more)
1.Logan Regal (Southington) – 12.8 (100)
2.Dylan Milhoan (Southern) – 9.8 (95)
3.Marco Ferry (Leetonia) – 9.3 (205)
4.Nick Crawford (Canfield) – 9.0 (166)
5.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 8.5 (173)
6.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 8.3 (139)
6.Sean Lengyel (Jackson-Milton) – 8.3 (216)
8.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 8.2 (103)
8.Dominic Schadl (McDonald) – 8.2 (214)
10.Tyler Lippiatt (United) – 8.1 (191)
10.Darren Miller (Wilmington) – 8.1 (175)
12.Aidan Hall (Struthers) – 7.9 (83)
12.Zeb Rubaker (West Middlsex) – 7.9 (105)
12.Nate Leskovac (Fitch) – 7.9 (89)
Touchdowns
1.Dominic Schadl (McDonald) – 24
2.Marco Ferry (Leetonia) – 23
3.Nick Crawford (Canfield) – 18
3.Sean Lengyel (Jackson-Milton) – 18
3.Darren Miller (Wilmington) – 18
3.Colby Nelson (Grove City) – 18
7.Derek Carter (East Liverpool) – 17
7.Tyler Lippiatt (United) – 17
7.Demetris McKnight (New Castle) – 17
10.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 16
10.Jimmy Jones (Girard) – 16
10.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 16
13.Adrian Brown (Struthers) – 15
14.Josh Alessi (Poland) – 14
14.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 14
Passing Leaders
Passing Yards
1.Logan Breese (Grove City) – 2262
2.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 2052
3.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 1929
4.Dakota Edwards (Mineral Ridge) – 1790
5.Michael Henwood (Hickory) – 1768
6.Elijah Taylor (Harding) – 1763
7.Zack Leonard (Niles) – 1611
8.Andrew DelGarbino (Girard) – 1601
9.Nick Cavoulas (Western Reserve) – 1514
10.Beau Brungard (Springfield) – 1506
11.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 1482
12.Mike Wells (New Castle) – 1450
13.Devin Sherwood (Fitch) – 1445
14.Isaac Allegretto (South Range) – 1415
15.Caelan Bender (Wilmington) – 1335
16.Zane Peterson (Sebring) – 1328
17.Delshawn Petrosky (Chaney) – 1327
18.Brock Hillyer (West Branch) – 1325
19.Zach Ryan (Boardman) – 1261
20.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 1245
Completion Percentage (50 attempts or more)
1.Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 74.2% (124)
2.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 72.6% (179)
3.Zane Peterson (Sebring) – 69.8% (126)
4.Beau Brungard (Springfield) – 68.9% (122)
5.Logan Breese (Grove City) – 64.4% (222)
6.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville) – 64.3% (129)
7.Jayce Sloan (Southern) – 64.2% (95)
8.Niko Walter (Salem) – 63.5% (126)
9.Andrew DelGarbino (Girard) – 61.9% (176)
10.Nick Woodyard (East Liverpool) – 61.2% (67)
11.Brock Hillyer (West Branch) – 61.1% (190)
11.Devin Sherwood (Fitch) – 61.1% (149)
Touchdowns
1.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 25
2.Michael Henwood (Hickory) – 24
3.Caelan Bender (Wilmington) – 21
4.Logan Breese (Grove City) – 20
5.Isaac Allegretto (South Range) – 19
5.Beau Brungard (Springfield) – 19
7.Nick Cavoulas (Western Reserve) – 17
7.Zach Ryan (Boardman) – 17
9.Zack Leonard (Niles) – 15
9.Jayce Sloan (Southern) – 15
11.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 14
11.Jackson Johnson (Salem) – 14
11.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 14
11.Elijah Taylor (Harding) – 14
15.Mike Wells (New Castle) – 13
Receiving Leaders
Receiving Yards
1.Jacob Reddick (Grove City) – 941
2.Dakota King (Brookfield) – 791
3.Ty Artis (Harding) – 752
4.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory) – 747
5.Junior McConahy (Wilmington) – 704
6.Nick Malito (Girard) – 659
7.Garrett Walker (Springfield) – 650
8.Chase Franken (Columbiana) – 619
9.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 601
10.Cam Grodhaus (Southern) – 600
11.Timmy Neal (East Liverpool) – 595
12.Todd Simons (Fitch) – 590
13.Anthony DiMuzio (Salem) – 566
14.Terence Thomas (Boardman) – 554
15.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 543
16.Chris Brooks (South Range) – 533
17.William Hardenbrook (Crestview) – 526
18.David McKeivier (West Branch) – 506
19.Todd Henning (Western Reserve) – 501
20.Jimmy Jones (Girard) – 480
Receptions
1.David McKeivier (West Branch) – 65
2.Jacob Reddick (Grove City) – 46
3.Timmy Neal (East Liverpool) – 44
4.Terence Thomas (Boardman) – 43
5.Jax Booth (Salem) – 42
6.Brandon Yanssens (Crestview) – 41
7.Jimmy Jones (Girard) – 40
7.Nick Malito (Girard) – 40
9.Jalen Royal-Eiland (Mineral Ridge) – 38
10.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 37
10.Junior McConahy (Wilmington) – 37
12.William Hardenbrook (Crestview) – 36
13.Romaro Baskin (Niles) – 35
13.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 35
13.Todd Henning (Western Reserve) – 35
Touchdowns
1.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 12
2.Junior McConahy (Wilmington) – 9
2.Jacob Reddick (Grove City) – 9
4.Ty Artis (Harding) – 8
4.Dakota King (Brookfield) – 8
4.Nick Malito (Girard) – 8
4.Todd Simons (Fitch) – 8
4.Garrett Walker (Springfield) – 8
4.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory) – 8
10.Jax Booth (Salem) – 7
10.Anthony DiMuzio (Salem) – 7
10.Cam Grodhaus (Southern) – 7
10.Matthew Reardon (Ursuline) – 7
10.Cam Thompson (Boardman) – 7