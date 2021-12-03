HS Football Rushing Leaders: Hubbard’s Caffey led the way for area ball carriers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The area produced many great running backs this season. Hubbard’s TC Caffey led the area in rushing with 2638 yards. DeMarcus McElroy (Ursuline) and Anthony Stallworth (Farrell) are still playing this weekend as both have exceeded the 2,000-yard mark for this year.

Thirty-two local standouts ran for over 1,000-yards this season. Three schools featured a pair of ball carriers who surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau (Champion, LaBrae and West Branch). Six other schools had two runners that ran for over 700-yards apiece (Grove City, McDonald, Newton Falls, Sebring, Ursuline, Warren JFK). There were 16 different cases where the quarterback led their respective schools in rushing. Three schools had their featured ball carrier also lead the way on the receiving end (Southern, Warren JFK, Wilmington).

The statistics below includes schools from the All-American Conference, Eastern Buckeye Conference, Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Northeast 8 Conference, Northeastern Athletic Conference and Steel Valley Conference as well as District 10, Beaver Local, East Liverpool, New Castle and Warren JFK. Those that haven’t reported yet are Leetonia and Mercer.

2021 Individual Rushing Leaders

Rushing Yards

1.TC Caffey (Hubbard/SR) – 2638

2.Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton/JR) – 2231

3.DeMarcus McElroy (Ursuline/SR) – 2191*

4.Anthony Stallworth (Farrell/SR) – 2163*

5.Jalen Wagner (Reynolds/JR) – 2069

6.Anthony Demma (Garfield/SR) – 2066

7.Beau Brungard (Springfield/SR) – 1754

8.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 1737

9.David Altiere (Western Reserve/SR) – 1702

10.Dylan Dominguez (South Range/SR) – 1693

11.Devin Carter (LaBrae/SR) – 1658

12.Noah Frederick (Sebring/SR) – 1569

13.Antuan Gardner (Niles/SO) – 1535

14.Jack Fulton (Poland/SR) – 1369

15.Jackson Johnson (Salem/JR) – 1321

16.Steven Marra (West Branch/SR) – 1273

17.Gavin Murdock (Lakeview, PA/SR) – 1265

18.Devin Toothman (East Liverpool/SR) – 1244

19.Nathan Gilligan (McDonald/SR) – 1219

20.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/SR) – 1202

21.Matthew Woomer (Howland/SR) – 1191

22.Michael Palmer (Girard/JR) – 1174

23.Roclen Bettura (Crestview/JR) – 1158

24.Bobby Makin (Waterloo/SR) – 1143

25.Luke Edwards (Wilmington/SR) – 1127

26.Dru DeShields (West Branch/JR) – 1126

27.Curtis Hovis (Grove City/SR) – 1088

28.Carter Rapczak (Newton Falls/SO) – 1050

29.Levi Swartz (Greenville/SR) – 1049

30.Colton Soukup (Southern/JR) – 1039

31.Joey Fell (Champion/JR) – 1031

32.Keegan McDermott (Champion/SR) – 1028

33.Chris Roth (Sharpsville/SR) – 1026

34.Chris Hood (New Castle/SR) – 1023

35.Grant Hitchcock (Jefferson/JR) – 1010

36.Matthew Jones (Chaney/FR) – 1009

37.Sean O’Horo (Boardman/SR) – 967

38.Logan Hawk (McDonald/SR) – 930

39.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield/JR) – 909

40.Broc Lowry (Canfield/JR) – 871

41.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/JR) – 870

42.Kayden Davis (Alliance/JR) – 843

43.Elijah Frederick (Sebring/SR) – 818

44.Brady Shannon (Ursuline/SR) – 804*

45.Tam Church (SR/Canton South) – 779

46.Anthony Nemec (Grove City/JR) – 772

47.Devin Sherwood (Fitch/SR) – 768

48.Davontae Miller (Cardinal Mooney/SR) – 756

49.Michael Mauro (Warren JFK/SR) – 749

50.Eythan Evans (Jackson-Milton/SR) – 713

Rushing Touchdowns

1.DeMarcus McElroy (Ursuline/SR) – 41*

2.TC Caffey (Hubbard/SR) – 37

3.Beau Brungard (Springfield/SR) – 32

4.Steven Marra (West Branch/SR) – 30

5.Anthony Demma (Garfield/SR) – 29

5.Anthony Stallworth (Farrell/SR) – 29*

7.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/SR) – 28

8.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 25

9.Dylan Dominguez (South Range/SR) – 24

10.Jalen Wagner (Reynolds/JR) – 23

11.Devin Carter (LaBrae/Sr) – 22

12.Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton/JR) – 21

13.Jackson Johnson (Salem/JR) – 20

14.David Altiere (Western Reserve/SR) – 19

15.Antuan Gardner (Niles/SO) – 18

16.Kayden Davis (Alliance/JR) – 16

16.Dru DeShields (West Branch/JR) – 16

16.Levi Swartz (Greenville/SR) – 16

19.Luke Edwards (Wilmington/SR) – 15

19.Jack Fulton (Poland/SR) – 15

19.Nathan Gilligan (McDonald/SR) – 15

19.Keegan McDermott (Champion/SR) – 15

19.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield/JR) – 15

19.Colton Soukup (Southern/JR) – 15

25.Roclen Bettura (Crestview/JR) – 14

25.Austin Colletti (Carrollton/SR) – 14

25.Michael Crawford (Canfield/SR) – 14

25.Grant Hitchcock (Jefferson/JR) – 14

25.Bobby Makin (Waterloo/SR) – 14

25.Michael Mauro (Warren JFK/SR) – 14

25.Gavin Murdock (Lakeview, PA/SR) – 14

25.Michael Palmer (Girard/JR) – 14

25.Matthew Woomer (Howland/SR) – 14

34.Chris Hood (New Castle/SR) – 13

34.Broc Lowry (Canfield/JR) – 13

34.Anthony Nemec (Grove City/JR) – 13

34.Bo Snyder (Springfield/SR) – 13

38.Tam Church (Canton South/SR) – 12

38.Austin Cline (Beaver Local/SO) – 12

38.Joey Fell (Champion/JR) – 12

38.Devin Sherwood (Fitch/SR) – 12

42.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/JR) – 11

42.Curtis Hovis (Grove City/SR) – 11

42.Dalys Jett (Harding/JR) – 11

42.Devin Toothman (East Liverpool/SR) – 11

46.Nic Bengala (Girard/JR) – 10

46.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 10

46.Noah Frederick (Sebring/SR) – 10

46.Caleb Hadley (Warren JFK/SO) – 10

46.Logan Hawk (McDonald/SR) – 10

46.Matthew Jones (Chaney/FR) – 10

46.Wyatt Morris (Southern/JR) – 10

46.Chris Roth (Sharpsville/SR) – 10

46.Billy Skripac (South Range/JR) – 10

46.DJ Williams (Fitch/SO) – 10

Rushing Yards per Carry Average (minimum of 50 carries)

1.Colton Soukup (Southern/JR) – 17.9

2.Anthony Stallworth (Farrell/SR) – 14.1*

3.Beau Brungard (Springfield/SR) – 11.9

4.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 11.0

5.Jayveerh White (Sharon/JR) – 10.8

6.Jalen Wagner (Reynolds/JR) – 10.7

7.Christian Davis (Brookfield/FR) – 10.5

8.Camryn Brainard (Newton Falls/JR) – 10.0

9.Anthony Demma (Garfield/SR) – 9.9

9.Noah Frederick (Sebring/SR) – 9.9

11.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/JR) – 9.7

12.Ben Wilcox (Hubbard/JR) – 9.5

13.Keegan McDermott (Champion/SR) – 9.4

13.Haydin McLaughlin (Reynolds/JR) – 9.4

15.Devin Toothman (East Liverpool/SR) – 9.2

16.Devin Carter (LaBrae/SR) – 9.0

17.Levi Swartz (Greenville/SR) – 8.9

18.Andrew Blackmon (East/SO) – 8.8

19.Dylan Dominguez (South Range/SR) – 8.7

20.Isaiah Greathouse (Wellsville/JR) – 8.5

20.Bo Snyder (Springfield/SR) – 8.5

22.Luke Edwards (Wilmington/SR) – 8.4

22.Chad McCrae (Girard/JR) – 8.4

24.Logan Hawk (McDonald/SR) – 8.3

24.Wyatt Morris (Southern/JR) – 8.3

26.TC Caffey (Hubbard/SR) – 8.2

27.Chase Eye (Windham/JR) – 8.1

27.Elijah Frederick (Sebring/SR) – 8.1

27.Matthew Jones (Chaney/FR) – 8.1

30.David Altiere (Western Reserve/SR) – 8.0

30.Grant Hitchcock (Jefferson/JR) – 8.0

30.Nathan Rohrman (Mineral Ridge/JR) – 8.0

30.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/SR) – 8.0

34.Dom Parker (Poland/SR) – 7.8

34.Dru DeShields (West Branch/JR) – 7.7

34.Michael Mauro (Warren JFK/SR) – 7.7

37.Kayvon Moore (Campbell Memorial/SR) – 7.6

37.Rayvion Wilbon-Venable (Kennedy Catholic/FR) – 7.6

39.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/SR) – 7.4

40.Jesse Grace (Garfield/JR) – 7.3

40.Gavin Murdock (Lakeview, PA/SR) – 7.3

42.Grant Knight (United/JR) – 7.2

43.Landan Bates (Hubbard/SR) – 7.1

43.Jack Fulton (Poland/SR) – 7.1

43.Nathan Gilligan (McDonald/SR) – 7.1

43.Michael Palmer (Girard/JR) – 7.1

47.Malachi Hyde (Greenville/SO) – 7.0

47.DeMarcus McElroy (Ursuline/SR) – 7.0*

49.Jackson Johnson (Salem/JR) – 6.8

49.Dominic Maniscalco (Salem/SO) – 6.8

49.Chris Roth (Sharpsville/SR) – 6.8

*-still active this season