HS Football Receiving Leaders: Exline catches over 100 passes again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s senior wide out Blaize Exline (Salem) set the area record for the most catches in a single season with 125. Exline caught 112 passes as a junior in 2020. Number 24 has hauled in 237 receptions for 2769 yards (11.7 avg) and 37 touchdowns over his last two seasons playing for the Quakers.

Salem is one of three area schools to have four receivers on their roster who amassed 375 yards or more through the air (West Branch and Ursuline). There were two local schools who featured three receivers who hauled in passes for over 600-yards (Hickory and West Branch).

The statistics below includes schools from the All-American Conference, Eastern Buckeye Conference, Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Northeast 8 Conference, Northeastern Athletic Conference and Steel Valley Conference as well as District 10, Beaver Local, East Liverpool, New Castle and Warren JFK. Those that haven’t reported yet are Cardinal Mooney, Leetonia and Mercer.

2021 Individual Receiving Leaders

Receptions

1.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 125

2.Nick Wilson (West Branch/SR) – 89

3.Caleb Lott (Canton South/SR) – 78

4.Rome Sims (Marlington/SR) – 67

5.Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/JR) – 65

6.Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch/SR) – 63

7.Mario Wright (East/SR) – 62

8.Gavin Lutz (Grove City/SO) – 57

9.Trent Hodge (Jefferson/JR) – 54

10.Chris Cunningham (Liberty/JR) – 53

10.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory/SR) – 53

12.Dean Boyd (Ursuline/SR) – 52*

13.Tyler Evans (Fitch/SR) – 51

14.Beau Himmelheber (Marlington/SO) – 50

15.Christian Martig (West Branch)/JR) – 49

15.Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/SR) – 49

17.Akil Martin (Canton South/SR) – 48

18.Isaiah Jones (Brookfield/JR) – 47

19.Cooper Scarlott (Marlington/SR) – 43

20.Christian James (Campbell Memorial/SR) – 42

21.Kayden Davis (Alliance/JR) – 41

21.Giovanni Estrada (Lisbon/SR) – 41

23.K’Vaughn Davis (Alliance/SO) – 40

23.Ramhir Hawkins (Alliance/SO) – 40

23.Marc Manning (Ursuline/JR) – 40*

26.Isiah Johnson (East/SR) – 38

26.Mason Miller (Mineral Ridge/JR) – 38

26.David Pawlowski (Brookfield/SR) – 38

29.Ross Dedo (Poland/SR) – 37

29.Jackson Pryts (Hickory/SR) – 37

29.Caden Swiger (Salem/JR) – 37

32.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/SR) – 36

32.Zander Witherow (Crestview/SO) – 36

34.Seandelle Gardner (Springfield/JR) – 35

34.John Sabo (Slippery Rock/JR) – 35

34.Keenan Scullin (Hickory/SO) – 35

34.Austin Sinkovich (Salem/SR) – 35

38.Drew Carrocce (Canfield/SR) – 34

38.Kylon Wilson (Farrell/JR) – 34*

40.Tyriq Ivory (Harding/SR) – 33

40.Roclen Bettura (Crestview/JR) – 33

40.Will Burney (Ursuline/JR) – 33*

40.Michael Palmer (Girard/JR) – 33

40.Simier Wade (Kennedy Catholic/SO) – 33

40.Brock Young (Salem/SR) – 33

46.Shane Lindstrom (South Range/JR) – 32

46.Kirtkland Miller (Crestview/JR) – 32

46.Ty Tamburro (Mineral Ridge/SR) – 32

49.Jayden Eley (Fitch/JR) – 31

49.Matthew Lucido (Lowellvile/SO) – 31

49.Nick Vesey (Champion/JR) – 31

49.Tre’ Wilson (Canton South/SO) – 31

Receiving Yards

1.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 1424

2.Nick Wilson (West Branch/SR) – 1385

3.Chris Cunningham (Liberty/JR) – 1012

4.Caleb Lott (Canton South/SR) – 1011

5.Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/JR) – 1005

6.Tyler Evans (Fitch/SR) – 986

7.Dean Boyd (Ursuline/SR) – 916*

8.Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/SR) – 885

9.Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch/SR) – 862

10.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory/SR) – 825

11.Cooper Scarlott (Marlington/SR) – 804

12.Dom Foster (Harding/SR) – 780

13.Rome Sims (Marlington/SR) – 767

14.Ross Dedo (Poland/SR) – 762

15.Akil Martin (Canton South/SR) – 706

16.Isaah Jones (Brookfield/JR) – 694

17.Shane Lindstrom (South Range/JR) – 693

18.Christian Martig (West Branch/JR) – 687

19.Kylon Wilson (Farrell/JR) – 661*

20.VeShun Gurley (Valley Christian/JR) – 644

21.Beau Himmelheber (Marlington/SO) – 630

22.Ayden Leon (South Range/JR) – 624

23.Gavin Lutz (Grove City/SO) – 618

23.Jackson Pryts (Hickory/SR) – 618

23.Keenan Scullin (Hickory/SO) – 618

26.Logan Blissenbach (Beaver Local/SR) – 614

27.Seandelle Gardner (Springfield/JR) – 611

27.Mario Wright (East/SR) – 611

29.Tyriq Ivory (Harding/SR) – 597

30.John Sabo (Slippery Rock/JR) – 586

31.Trent Hodge (Jefferson/JR) – 585

32.Joey Hathaway (Grove City/SO) – 582

33.Marc Manning (Ursuline/JR) – 572*

34.Garen Levis (Sharpsville/JR) – 558

34.Simier Wade (Kennedy Catholic/SO) – 558

36.Ramhir Hawkins (Alliance/SO) – 549

37.Christian James (Campbell Memorial/SR) – 537

38.Connor Jones (South Range/SR) – 520

39.Austin Sinkovich (Salem/SR) – 516

40.David Pawlowski (Brookfield/SR) – 503

41.Cam Thompson (Boardman/SR) – 484

42.Mike Wells (New Castle/SR) – 483

43.Nolan Kibler (Minerva/SR) – 482

44.K’Vaughn Davis (Alliance/SO) – 471

45.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 470

46.Corey Lilley (Mathews/SR) – 464

47.Drew Carrocce (Canfield/SR) – 461

48.Oliver Kovass (Canfield/SR) – 460

49.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/SR) – 451

50.Jayden Eley (Fitch/JR) – 449

Receiving Touchdowns

1.Nick Wilson (West Branch/SR) – 22

2.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 18

3.Chris Cunningham (Liberty/JR) – 14

4.Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/JR) – 13

4.Kylon Wilson (Farrell/JR) – 13*

6.Dom Foster (Harding/SR) – 11

6.Akil Martin (Canton South/SR) – 11

6.Cooper Scarlott (Marlington/SR) – 11

9.Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch/SR) – 10

9.Caleb Lott (Canton South/SR) – 10

11.Dean Boyd (Ursuline/SR) – 9*

11.Ross Dedo (Poland/SR) – 9

11.VeShun Gurley (Valley Christian/JR) – 9

11.Connor Jones (South Range/SR) – 9

11.Jackson Pryts (Hickory/SR) – 9

11.John Sabo (Slippery Rock/JR) – 9

11.Omar Stewart, Jr. (Farrell/SR) – 9*

11.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory/SR) – 9

19.Tyriq Ivory (Harding/SR) – 8

19.Garen Levis (Sharpsville/JR) – 8

19.Marc Manning (Ursuline/JR) – 8*

22.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 7

22.Ayden Leon (South Range/JR) – 7

22.Shane Lindstrom (South Range/JR) – 7

22.Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/SR) – 7

26.Roclen Bettura (Crestview/JR) – 6

26.Logan Blissenbach (Beaver Local/SR) – 6

26.Caden Foster (Beaver Local/JR) – 6

26.Seandelle Gardner (Springfield/JR) – 6

26.Joey Hathaway (Grove City/SO) – 6

26.Jase Herrick (Greenville/JR) – 6

26.Corey Lilley (Mathews/SR) – 6

26.Steven Marra (West Branch/SR) – 6

26.Anthony Pereira (Grove City/SR) – 6

26.Austin Sinkovich (Salem/SE) – 6

26.Mario Wright (East/SR) – 6

*-still active this season