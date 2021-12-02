HS Football Receiving Leaders: Exline catches over 100 passes again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s senior wide out Blaize Exline (Salem) set the area record for the most catches in a single season with 125. Exline caught 112 passes as a junior in 2020. Number 24 has hauled in 237 receptions for 2769 yards (11.7 avg) and 37 touchdowns over his last two seasons playing for the Quakers.
Salem is one of three area schools to have four receivers on their roster who amassed 375 yards or more through the air (West Branch and Ursuline). There were two local schools who featured three receivers who hauled in passes for over 600-yards (Hickory and West Branch).
The statistics below includes schools from the All-American Conference, Eastern Buckeye Conference, Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Northeast 8 Conference, Northeastern Athletic Conference and Steel Valley Conference as well as District 10, Beaver Local, East Liverpool, New Castle and Warren JFK. Those that haven’t reported yet are Cardinal Mooney, Leetonia and Mercer.
2021 Individual Receiving Leaders
Receptions
1.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 125
2.Nick Wilson (West Branch/SR) – 89
3.Caleb Lott (Canton South/SR) – 78
4.Rome Sims (Marlington/SR) – 67
5.Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/JR) – 65
6.Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch/SR) – 63
7.Mario Wright (East/SR) – 62
8.Gavin Lutz (Grove City/SO) – 57
9.Trent Hodge (Jefferson/JR) – 54
10.Chris Cunningham (Liberty/JR) – 53
10.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory/SR) – 53
12.Dean Boyd (Ursuline/SR) – 52*
13.Tyler Evans (Fitch/SR) – 51
14.Beau Himmelheber (Marlington/SO) – 50
15.Christian Martig (West Branch)/JR) – 49
15.Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/SR) – 49
17.Akil Martin (Canton South/SR) – 48
18.Isaiah Jones (Brookfield/JR) – 47
19.Cooper Scarlott (Marlington/SR) – 43
20.Christian James (Campbell Memorial/SR) – 42
21.Kayden Davis (Alliance/JR) – 41
21.Giovanni Estrada (Lisbon/SR) – 41
23.K’Vaughn Davis (Alliance/SO) – 40
23.Ramhir Hawkins (Alliance/SO) – 40
23.Marc Manning (Ursuline/JR) – 40*
26.Isiah Johnson (East/SR) – 38
26.Mason Miller (Mineral Ridge/JR) – 38
26.David Pawlowski (Brookfield/SR) – 38
29.Ross Dedo (Poland/SR) – 37
29.Jackson Pryts (Hickory/SR) – 37
29.Caden Swiger (Salem/JR) – 37
32.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/SR) – 36
32.Zander Witherow (Crestview/SO) – 36
34.Seandelle Gardner (Springfield/JR) – 35
34.John Sabo (Slippery Rock/JR) – 35
34.Keenan Scullin (Hickory/SO) – 35
34.Austin Sinkovich (Salem/SR) – 35
38.Drew Carrocce (Canfield/SR) – 34
38.Kylon Wilson (Farrell/JR) – 34*
40.Tyriq Ivory (Harding/SR) – 33
40.Roclen Bettura (Crestview/JR) – 33
40.Will Burney (Ursuline/JR) – 33*
40.Michael Palmer (Girard/JR) – 33
40.Simier Wade (Kennedy Catholic/SO) – 33
40.Brock Young (Salem/SR) – 33
46.Shane Lindstrom (South Range/JR) – 32
46.Kirtkland Miller (Crestview/JR) – 32
46.Ty Tamburro (Mineral Ridge/SR) – 32
49.Jayden Eley (Fitch/JR) – 31
49.Matthew Lucido (Lowellvile/SO) – 31
49.Nick Vesey (Champion/JR) – 31
49.Tre’ Wilson (Canton South/SO) – 31
Receiving Yards
1.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 1424
2.Nick Wilson (West Branch/SR) – 1385
3.Chris Cunningham (Liberty/JR) – 1012
4.Caleb Lott (Canton South/SR) – 1011
5.Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/JR) – 1005
6.Tyler Evans (Fitch/SR) – 986
7.Dean Boyd (Ursuline/SR) – 916*
8.Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/SR) – 885
9.Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch/SR) – 862
10.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory/SR) – 825
11.Cooper Scarlott (Marlington/SR) – 804
12.Dom Foster (Harding/SR) – 780
13.Rome Sims (Marlington/SR) – 767
14.Ross Dedo (Poland/SR) – 762
15.Akil Martin (Canton South/SR) – 706
16.Isaah Jones (Brookfield/JR) – 694
17.Shane Lindstrom (South Range/JR) – 693
18.Christian Martig (West Branch/JR) – 687
19.Kylon Wilson (Farrell/JR) – 661*
20.VeShun Gurley (Valley Christian/JR) – 644
21.Beau Himmelheber (Marlington/SO) – 630
22.Ayden Leon (South Range/JR) – 624
23.Gavin Lutz (Grove City/SO) – 618
23.Jackson Pryts (Hickory/SR) – 618
23.Keenan Scullin (Hickory/SO) – 618
26.Logan Blissenbach (Beaver Local/SR) – 614
27.Seandelle Gardner (Springfield/JR) – 611
27.Mario Wright (East/SR) – 611
29.Tyriq Ivory (Harding/SR) – 597
30.John Sabo (Slippery Rock/JR) – 586
31.Trent Hodge (Jefferson/JR) – 585
32.Joey Hathaway (Grove City/SO) – 582
33.Marc Manning (Ursuline/JR) – 572*
34.Garen Levis (Sharpsville/JR) – 558
34.Simier Wade (Kennedy Catholic/SO) – 558
36.Ramhir Hawkins (Alliance/SO) – 549
37.Christian James (Campbell Memorial/SR) – 537
38.Connor Jones (South Range/SR) – 520
39.Austin Sinkovich (Salem/SR) – 516
40.David Pawlowski (Brookfield/SR) – 503
41.Cam Thompson (Boardman/SR) – 484
42.Mike Wells (New Castle/SR) – 483
43.Nolan Kibler (Minerva/SR) – 482
44.K’Vaughn Davis (Alliance/SO) – 471
45.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 470
46.Corey Lilley (Mathews/SR) – 464
47.Drew Carrocce (Canfield/SR) – 461
48.Oliver Kovass (Canfield/SR) – 460
49.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/SR) – 451
50.Jayden Eley (Fitch/JR) – 449
Receiving Touchdowns
1.Nick Wilson (West Branch/SR) – 22
2.Blaize Exline (Salem/SR) – 18
3.Chris Cunningham (Liberty/JR) – 14
4.Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/JR) – 13
4.Kylon Wilson (Farrell/JR) – 13*
6.Dom Foster (Harding/SR) – 11
6.Akil Martin (Canton South/SR) – 11
6.Cooper Scarlott (Marlington/SR) – 11
9.Jaxon Hendershott (West Branch/SR) – 10
9.Caleb Lott (Canton South/SR) – 10
11.Dean Boyd (Ursuline/SR) – 9*
11.Ross Dedo (Poland/SR) – 9
11.VeShun Gurley (Valley Christian/JR) – 9
11.Connor Jones (South Range/SR) – 9
11.Jackson Pryts (Hickory/SR) – 9
11.John Sabo (Slippery Rock/JR) – 9
11.Omar Stewart, Jr. (Farrell/SR) – 9*
11.Ramarion Whitehead (Hickory/SR) – 9
19.Tyriq Ivory (Harding/SR) – 8
19.Garen Levis (Sharpsville/JR) – 8
19.Marc Manning (Ursuline/JR) – 8*
22.Antwan Brown (Warren JFK/SR) – 7
22.Ayden Leon (South Range/JR) – 7
22.Shane Lindstrom (South Range/JR) – 7
22.Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/SR) – 7
26.Roclen Bettura (Crestview/JR) – 6
26.Logan Blissenbach (Beaver Local/SR) – 6
26.Caden Foster (Beaver Local/JR) – 6
26.Seandelle Gardner (Springfield/JR) – 6
26.Joey Hathaway (Grove City/SO) – 6
26.Jase Herrick (Greenville/JR) – 6
26.Corey Lilley (Mathews/SR) – 6
26.Steven Marra (West Branch/SR) – 6
26.Anthony Pereira (Grove City/SR) – 6
26.Austin Sinkovich (Salem/SE) – 6
26.Mario Wright (East/SR) – 6
*-still active this season