HS football passing leaders: 9 area QB’s threw for over 2,000-yards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dru DeShields (West Brach) and Jackson Johnson (Salem) both are juniors who excelled by leading their teams to success this season.

DeShields led his offense, which accumulated an average of 467 total yards and 47 points per game as the Warriors played for the region championship. DeShields finished first in passing yards (3659) as well as passing touchdowns (41) in the area and also ran for over 1,000-yards (1126). Jackson, also a 1,000-yard rusher (1321), threw for 2905 yards and completed 72% of his passes (243-340).

Joey Fell (Champion), Broc Lowry (Canfield) and Johnson had the lowest percentage of interceptions to pass attempts from our area this season as each posted a 0.015%.

Girard featured two quarterbacks who each threw for over 700-yards. Nic Bengala threw for 1017 yards while Triston Valley tossed for 706 stripes.

The statistics below include schools from the All-American Conference, Eastern Buckeye Conference, Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Northeast 8 Conference, Northeastern Athletic Conference and Steel Valley Conference as well as District 10, Beaver Local, East Liverpool, New Castle and Warren JFK. Those that haven’t been reported yet are Leetonia and Mercer.

2021 Individual Passing Leaders

Passing Yards

1.Dru DeShields (West Branch/JR) – 3659

2.Jackson Johnson (Salem/JR) – 2905

3.Poochie Snyder (Canton South/SO) – 2880

4.Brady Shannon (Ursuline/SR) – 2647*

5.Connor Evanich (Marlington/SR) – 2496

6.Devin Sherwood (Fitch/SR) – 2484

7.Billy Skripac (South Range/JR) – 2351

8.Logan Woods (Hickory/JR) – 2270

9.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/JR) – 2114

10.Hunter Hohman (Grove City/SO) – 2086

11.Austin Cline (Beaver Local/SO) – 2032

12.Broc Lowry (Canfield/JR) – 1921

13.Anthony Cusick (Crestview/SR) – 1836

14.Brendan Zurbrugg (Alliance/SO) – 1815

15.D.C. Ferrell (Liberty/FR) – 1800

16.Beau Brungard (Springfield/SR) – 1779

17.Dalys Jett (Harding/JR) – 1670

18.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield/JR) – 1600

19.Joey Battista (Valley Christian/SR) – 1582

20.Joey Fell (Champion/JR) – 1566

21.Mikey Rodriques (Sharon/JR) – 1560

22.Grant Hitchcock (Jefferson/JR) – 1423

23.Mark Bunch (Mineral Ridge/SR) – 1402

24.Jack Fulton (Poland/SR) – 1340

25.Chris Hood (New Castle/SR) – 1337

26.Brayden Costea (Minerva/SR) – 1235

27.Austin Colletti (Carrollton/SR) – 1196

28.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/SR) – 1180

29.Caleb Hadley (Warren JFK/SO) – 1159

30.William Mokel (Slippery Rock/JR) – 1140

31.Brayden McCloskey (Reynolds/JR) – 1096

32.Brody Swigonski (Garfield/SR) – 1086

33.Caullin Summer (Sharpsville/SO) – 1083

34.Rayvion Wilbon-Venable (Kennedy Catholic/FR) – 1039

35.Nic Bangala (Girard/JR) – 1017

36.Gavin Murdock (Lakeview, PA/SR) – 1009

37.Jalen Ritzert (Greenville/SR) – 924

38.Trevor Siefke (Lisbon/SO) – 914

39.Dylan Greenwood (Struthers/SR) – 847

40.Jeff Watson (St. John/SO) – 818

41.Isiah Munno (Mathews/SR) – 747

42.Tuff McConahy (Wilmington/SO) – 738

43.Ashton O’Brien (Cardinal Mooney/SO) – 726

44.David Moore (Campbell Memorial/SO) – 710

45.Triston Valley (Girard/JR) – 706

Passing Touchdowns

1.Dru DeShields (West Branch/JR) – 41

2.Poochie Snyder (Canton South/SO) – 37

3.Jackson Johnson (Salem/JR) – 33

4.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/JR) – 28

4.Logan Woods (Hickory/JR) – 28

6.Brady Shannon (Ursuline/SR) – 27*

6.Billy Skripac (South Range/JR) – 27

8.Hunter Hohman (Grove City/SO) – 23

8.Dalys Jett (Harding/JR) – 23

10.Beau Brungard (Springfield/SR) – 22

10.Connor Evanich (Marlington/SR) – 22

12.D.C. Ferrell (Liberty/FR) – 21

13.Austin Cline (Beaver Local/SO) – 20

13.Anthony Cusick (Crestview/SR) – 20

15.Broc Lowry (Canfield/JR) – 17

16.Joey Battista (Valley Christian/SR) – 16

16.Mark Bunch (Mineral Ridge/SR) – 16

18.William Mokel (Slippery Rock/JR) – 15

18.Devin Sherwood (Fitch/SR) – 15

20.Jack Fulton (Poland/SR) – 14

20.Mikey Rodriques (Sharon/JR) – 14

20.Brendan Zurbrugg (Alliance/SO) – 14

23.Trian Holden (Farrell/SR) – 13*

23.Brody Swigonski (Garfield/SR) – 13

25.Joey Fell (Champion/JR) – 12

25.Brayden McCloskey (Reynolds/JR) – 12

25.Trevor Siefke (Lisbon/SO) – 12

25.Caullin Summers (Sharpsville/SO) – 12

29.Dylan Greenwood (Struthers/SR) – 11

29.Caleb Hadley (Warren JFK/SO) – 11

29.Chris Hood (New Castle/SR) – 11

32.Isiah Munno (Mathews/SR) – 10

32.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield/JR) – 10

32.Kabron Smith (Farrell/SO) – 10*

35.Austin Colletti (Carrollton/SR) – 9

35.Tuff McConahy (Wilmington/SO) – 9

35.Rayvion Wilbon-Venable (Kennedy Catholic/FR) – 9

38.Grant Hitchcock (Jefferson/JR) – 8

38.Jalen Ritzert (Greenville/SR) – 8

40.Valen Krzyston (Wellsville/SR) – 7

40.Matthew Jones (Chaney/FR) – 7

40.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/SR) – 7

43.Brayden Costea (Minerva/SR) – 6

43.Gavin Murdock (Lakeview, PA/SR) – 6

43.John Perry (Howland/SO) – 6

43.Triston Valley (Girard/JR) – 6

Passing Completion Percentage (minimum of 50 attempts)

1.Poochie Snyder (Canton South/SO) – 72.9%

2.Billy Skripac (South Range/JR) – 71.8%

3.Jackson Johnson (Salem/JR) – 71.5%

4.Beau Brungard (Springfield/SR) – 70.4%

5.Nic Bengala (Girard/JR) – 69.5%

6.Brendan Zurbrugg (Alliance/SO) – 69.3%

7.Dru DeShields (West Branch/JR) – 67.6%

8.Austin Cline (Beaver Local/SO) – 66.9%

9.Broc Lowry (Canfield/JR) – 64.7%

10.Devin Sherwood (Fitch/SR) – 63.3%

11.Isiah Munno (Mathews/SR) – 63.0%

12.Hunter Hohman (Grove City/SO) – 62.5%

12.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/SR) – 62.5%

14.Brady Shannon (Ursuline/SR) – 62.0%*

15.Caleb Hadley (Warren JFK/SO) – 61.9%

16.D.C. Ferrell (Liberty/FR) – 61.7%

17.John Perry (Howland/SO) – 61.3%

18.Mark Bunch (Mineral Ridge/SR) – 61.2%

19.Triston Valley (Girard/JR) – 60.8%

20.Logan Woods (Hickory/JR) – 60.7%

21.Trevor Siefke (Lisbon/SO) – 59.4%

22.Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/JR) – 58.7%

23.Joey Fell (Champion/JR) – 57.9%

24.Tuff McConahy (Wilmington/SO) – 57.6%

24.Alex Schiavi (Jackson-Milton/JR) – 57.6%

*-still active this season