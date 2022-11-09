BELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lima Shawnee topped Howland 2-1 in the Division II boys soccer state semifinal at Clear Fork High School in Bellville on Wednesday night.

Sam Tenwalde and Austin Miller each scored a goal in the win for the Indians.

Demetri Gentis scored the lone goal for Howland off a throw-in from his brother Vasili Gentis.

Howland’s season comes to and end with a record of 19-2-2. and is riding a 16-game win streak.

Shawnee improves to 20-1-1, and has now won 17 straight games. The Indians are heading to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Shawnee advances to face the winner of Cincinnati Wyoming/Bexley in the Division II State Championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field in Columbus.