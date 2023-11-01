AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mentor Lake Catholic topped Howland 5-1 in the Division II boys soccer Regional Semifinals at Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School on Wednesday night.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a Caleb Rose goal.

But the Cougars tied things up late in the first half when Harley Forkins scored.

Forkins tallied a second goal early in the second half giving the Cougars a 2-1 advantage.

Nick Powaski, Marko Odorcic, and Owen Pesek added one goal apiece for Lake Catholic.

Howland’s season comes to an end with a record of 13-3-4.

Mentor Lake Catholic advances to face the winner of Bay Village Bay/Painesville Harvey in the Division II Regional Final on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium.