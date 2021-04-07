Howland’s state champion swimmer commits to college

Jared Mindek is the most decorated swimmer in school history

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) Howland senior Jared Mindek will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Tampa.

Mindek is a four-time state qualifier and All-American swimmer. He holds school records in the 100 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle.

The Tigers won the OHSAA DII 100 Breaststroke State Championship this year with a time of 56.77.

Mindek capped off his high school career as the most decorated swimmer in program history, and the first at Howland to win a state title in swimming.