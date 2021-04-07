Howland’s state champion swimmer commits to college

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) Howland senior Jared Mindek will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Tampa.
Mindek is a four-time state qualifier and All-American swimmer. He holds school records in the 100 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle.
The Tigers won the OHSAA DII 100 Breaststroke State Championship this year with a time of 56.77.
Mindek capped off his high school career as the most decorated swimmer in program history, and the first at Howland to win a state title in swimming.