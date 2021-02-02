Howland’s record breaking running back commits to college

Eric Babinchak rushed for 1,775 yards in just 9 games this past season

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Eric Babinchak will continue his academic and athletic career at Ashland University.

The Tigers’ running back made the announcement on social media:

Babinchak rushed for a staggering 1,775 yards in just 9 games this past season. He also finished with 232 yards receiving, 19 total touchdowns, and was named to the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020.

On defense, Babinchak recorded 42 tackles, 5 for loss and 2 sacks. He also broke the school record for 414 yards rushing in a single game.

Ashland University is a Division II school that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Eagles finished (7-4) overall in 2019, and (6-2) in the GLIAC.