HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Tigers homered in Howland’s 13-6 win over Mathews.

Alyssa Massucci, Zoe King and Kayla Campbell all hit homers in the victory. Massucci finished a triple shy of the cycle (3-4) while King and Campbell collected another base hit.

Alexia Spangler and Syndey VanNess both had two hits apiece.

Sophomore Brooke Tatar tossed seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out eight.

The Tigers will play against Columbiana next Friday.

The Mustangs will visit Waterloo on Friday.