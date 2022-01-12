CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Alyssa Pompelia became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points Wednesday.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and hear from Pompelia on the milestone.

Pompelia came into the night just five points shy and finished with a team-high 12 in the Tigers’ 40-38 win over Canfield.

“It was surreal,” Pompelia said. “Just the feeling knowing all the work I put in, it’s paid off. Breaking the record at Canfield and beating them at the same time, we haven’t beat them since freshman year and it feels so good.”

Canfield was led in scoring by Alyssa Dill. The Cardinals’ senior finished with 14 points. Abbey Muckelroy added 11.

HOWLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL 1,000 POINT CLUB:

Sara Price (2017) – 1,799 points

Taylor Williams (2012) – 1,512 points

Angela Cape (2001) – 1,344 points

Kim Lazor (1989) – 1,339 points

Chris Mikola (1991) – 1,314 points

Erika Nites (2012) – 1,214 points

Victoria Rappach (2016) – 1,169 points

Alexa Williams (2008) – 1,131 points

Alyssa Pompelia (2022) – 1,007 points