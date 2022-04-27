HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland standout Dylan DiPiero has officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play college soccer at Mercyhurst University.

DiPiero was a two-year letter winner for the Tigers, earning All-County, All-Conference, All-District and All-State recognition during his tenure.

He tallied a team-high 23 goals this season for the Tigers.

Coach Stiles shared the following about Dylan:

“He is one of the most versatile players I have ever had the privilege to coach at Howland High School. No matter what role I asked him to fulfill for the team, he always rose to the challenge. Dylan possesses a great knowledge of the game and has been a major reason for our team’s success including two Conference championships, two District Championships, and a 2020 State Championship. Dylan will be a great addition for Mercyhurst University.”