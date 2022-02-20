CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland sophomore Luke Delida broke the school record for fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle Friday at the Division I Districts at Cleveland State University.

Delida finished in 11th place with a time of 22.48.

The previous record was set by Bryan Love in 1994.

“It’s something you look at when you start and you think to yourself that that’s something you want to achieve when you get good enough,” Delida said. ” For it to finally come true in only my sophomore year is amazing and I owe to all my coaches and role model, Jared Mindek, who swam last year for us and won states.”

Delida also finished in 11th place in the 100 freestyle with a personal-best time of 49.08.