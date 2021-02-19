Howland’s big 2nd half lifts the Tigers past Niles

Howland closes out their home schedule with a win

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tied at halftime (22-22), Howland outscored Niles in the second half by 11 (30-19) to post a 52-41 victory on Friday.

The Tigers improve to 6-15.

DeRon Burke led the way with 11 points as Jordan Sperling was able to finish in double figures for the fifth straight game. Sperling had 10.

Howland will be matched against Canfield on Saturday to close out the regular season.

The Tigers will face Lakeview on Tuesday in the opening round game of the playoffs.

Doug Foster and Jacob Eaton each scored nine points for the Red Dragons.

Niles is scheduled to play at Lakeview on Saturday.

The Red Dragons will open their post-season slate against top-seeded Struthers on Tuesday.