YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland grad De’Veon Smith will continue his professional football career in the newly formed United States Football League.

Smith was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers in Round 28 of the USFL Draft on Wednesday.

The former WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year previously spent some time in the NFL in short stints with the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins. He appeared in five games and caught three passes for 27 yards in Miami.

Smith played the 2019 season with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct AAF, the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL and the 2021 season with the BC Lions of the CFL.

Smith is Howland’s all-time leading rusher. He also ran for 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns at the University of Michigan. The former Tiger was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his junior and senior seasons.

The USFL is made up of eight teams that will play a 10-game schedule. The season begins on April 26 and runs through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.