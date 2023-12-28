MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Adam Heckman recorded his 100th career win during the Medina Invitational Tournament on Thursday.

Heckman won his first two matches of the day and registered a technical fall (22-7) to reach the milestone.

He now becomes the 22nd wrestler in Howland program history to join the exclusive club and holds a 100-22 career record.

A year ago, Heckman qualified for the state tournament at 126 lbs after posting a 41-4 record and finished on the podium at fourth in the state as a junior.