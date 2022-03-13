COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland wrestler Gage Gibson finished fifth in the OHSAA Division II state wrestling tournament on Sunday.

Gibson accomplished the feat despite wrestling with a torn ACL since Jan.

The Tigers standout fell in his opening match in the 285-pound bracket to Thadd Huff of London High School.

But Gibson would respond with three straight wins in the consolation bracket before falling to Huff again for a spot in the 3rd place match.

Gibson would then win his fifth-place match against Alistair Larson.