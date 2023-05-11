HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Carter Mock will continue his academic and wrestling career at Heidelberg University.

Mock was a four-year letter winner for the Tigers and recorded over 100 career wins. The All-Conference and All-EOWL selection was also a four-time District qualifier and qualified for the Division II State Wrestling Tournament this past season.

“It has been a pleasure watching Carter mature as an athlete as well as a person over the past four years,” said Howland wrestling head coach Matt Zakrajsek. “Carter has left his mark at Howland by earning spots on the 100 career win, State Qualifier and Next Level recognition boards. Best of luck Carter.”