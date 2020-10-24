Howland wins a wild one over Niles; Babinchak runs for over 400-yards

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming off of their playoff loss to top-seeded Chardon (49-14), Howland comes away with a 42-36 back-and-forth win over rival-Niles. The Tigers improve to 5-4 on the season as they’ve won 4 of their last 5 contests.

David Burman’s second touchdown of the day came in the fourth quarter from 2-yards out to give Howland the go-ahead score (35-29).

Howland, as a team, rushed for 423 yards. Tigers’ standout runner Eric Babinchak ran for 4 scores. Babinchak carried the ball 43 times for 414 yards.

The Tigers also ended their two-game losing streak to Niles tonight. Their last win came in 2018 when they cruised to a 42-3 win.

Niles drops to 5-4. Zack Leonard completed 21 of 36 passes for 279 yards (2 TDs). Alleni Fryer caught 11 passes for an average of 11.8 yards per catch.

The Red Dragons began the year with a 1-2 mark after losing to Poland (34-7) and South Range (35-7), both on the road. Niles went onto win their next four including their first-round playoff game over Ravenna (35-21).

Scoring Chart

Howland, 42-36

First Quarter

N – Antuan Gardner, 3-yard TD run (N 8-0)

N – Zack Leonard, 2-yard TD run (N 15-0)

H – Eric Babinchak, 4-yard TD run (N 15-7)

Second Quarter

H – Eric Babinchak, 8-yard TD run (N 15-14)

H – Eric Babinchak, 20-yard TD run (H 21-15)

Third Quarter

N – Alleni Fryer, 29-yard TD catch from Zack Leonard (N 22-21)

H – David Burman, 1-yard TD run (H 27-22)

Fourth Quarter

N – Zack Leonard, 5-yard TD run (N 29-27)

H – David Burman, 2-yard TD run (H 35-29)

H – Eric Babinchak, 35-yard TD run (H 42-29)

N – Antuan Gardner, 22-yard TD catch from Zack Leonard (N 42-36)

