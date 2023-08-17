NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It is week one of high school football and Niles welcomes rival Howland to Bo Rein Stadium for a rematch of last season’s week one matchup.
A slow start to the season as the first quarter ended 0-0.
Early in the second, TJ Douglas opened up the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown reception, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Late in the second, Antuan Gardner tied up the game for the Dragons with a six-yard carry.
In the third, Gardner scored his second touchdown of the game with a four-yard carry, stretching the Dragons lead 14-7.
Niles is currently leading 14-7 mid way through the third.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Howland will host Poland in week two. Niles will visit Alliance.
