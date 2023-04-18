HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Ky’Renae Matlock will continue her academic and track and field career at Cleveland State University.

“I know that CSU is going to open so many doors for me academically, and I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Matlock. “More than anything, I am honored to be able to continue to participate in the sport that I love and am so passionate about. I can’t wait to gain a new community and family.”

Matlock is a four-year letter-winner for the Tigers. She has also lettered in volleyball, serves as president of NHS, is the class secretary and is involved in Student Senate and Pep Club.

“Ky’Renae is a natural born leader on and off the track,” said Howland head Track and Field coach Logan Sheptock. “She leads by example and by saying and doing the right things. She trains incredibly hard for her many events. She is constantly doing four events during the span of a normal track meet and never once will complain or question. Her work ethic is unmatched and it is shown by her accomplishments and accolades.”

“The word leader stands out when one thinks of Ky’Renae,” says Howland Girls Track and Field Head Coach Dan Libert. “She’s not afraid to dive into a situation and take ownership, always is someone you can count on to compete and give you her best, no matter how difficult the challenge.”