ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland held off Ursuline 59-50 in the Division II Boys Basketball District Final on Wednesday at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Ben Bronson led the Tigers with 17 points while Bobby Sullivan added 13. Alex Henry finished with 11 while Anthony Massucci chipped in with nine in the win.

Ursuline was led by Vinny Flauto who scored a team-high 17. Jakylan Irving added eight while Terrance Pankey tallied six points in the setback.

Howland improves to 15-9 overall on the season.

The Tigers advance to face Louisville in the Division II District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Howland is making its first trip to the district championship game since 2004 and is seeking the first district title in program history.