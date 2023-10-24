HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland built up a two-goal lead in the first half before eventually beating Hubbard 4-1 in the Division II Northeast 2 district semifinals.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

Howland got started with a Herb Lawson goal early on and then doubled their lead when Caleb Rose connected on a cross with Jaiden Phillips to double the lead.

After the loss, Hubbard ends their season with an impressive 12-5-2 record and Northeast 8 Conference title.

The Tigers improve to 12-2-4 on the year and advance to the district championship, on Saturday, October 28 and will take on Cardinal Mooney at Lakeview.