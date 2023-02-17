HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After more that 50 years of keeping score at Howland basketball games, the table where Don Nelson did his work, will now bear his name.

The Tigers will honor his service by unveiling ‘The Don Nelson Score’s Table’ at tonight’s game.

“Mr. Don Nelson was a fixture at Howland, serving as a teacher for 35 years and basketball scorekeeper for 53 years,” says Howland Athletic Director Andrea Ferenac. “His passing was a reminder to us all the value of consistency and commitment. It is with honor we name the score table after him for contributions to our Howland school community.”

Howland high school will also welcome Don’s daughter Kelly to help keep score Friday night in his honor.

The Howland boys varsity basketball team will host rival Niles in their final regular season home game Friday at 7 p.m.