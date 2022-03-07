WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland closed out the season by winning six of their final eight games which included three wins in a row against LaBrae (56-38), Struthers (55-50) and Ursuline (59-50).
The Tigers played in the school’s first District Championship game against Louisville.
Anthony Massucci scored 20-points or more eleven times throughout the season, which included nine double-doubles.
2021-22 Howland Tigers Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Dan Bubon
Record: 15-10 (3-5), T-3rd place in All-American Conference
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 57.3
Scoring Defense: 52.2
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Anthony Massucci (SR) – 20.0
Alex Henry (SO) – 8.1
Ben Bronson (JR) – 6.4
Gabe Badea (SR) – 6.1
Bobby Sullivan (SR) – 4.6
Connor Durig (JR) – 4.2
Rebounding
Anthony Massucci (SR) – 9.6
Gabe Badea (SR) – 5.8
Alex Henry (SO) – 3.0
Assists
Anthony Massucci (SR) – 4.0
Alex Henry (SO) – 3.3
Ben Bronson (JR) – 1.9
Steals
Anthony Massucci (SR) – 2.6
Three-Point Percentage
Connor Durig (JR) – 38.1%
Anthony Massucci (SR) – 37.0%
Alex Henry (SO) – 35.3%
Field Goal Percentage
Connor Durig (JR) – 50.0%
Bobby Sullivan (SR) – 47.9%
Free Throw Percentage
Connor Durig (JR) – 80.8%
Bobby Sullivan (SR) – 78.6%
Alex Henry (SO) – 73.8%
Cam Miles (SR) – 73.3%
Anthony Massucci (SR) – 73.1%