WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland closed out the season by winning six of their final eight games which included three wins in a row against LaBrae (56-38), Struthers (55-50) and Ursuline (59-50).

The Tigers played in the school’s first District Championship game against Louisville.

Anthony Massucci scored 20-points or more eleven times throughout the season, which included nine double-doubles.

2021-22 Howland Tigers Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Dan Bubon

Record: 15-10 (3-5), T-3rd place in All-American Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 57.3

Scoring Defense: 52.2

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Anthony Massucci (SR) – 20.0

Alex Henry (SO) – 8.1

Ben Bronson (JR) – 6.4

Gabe Badea (SR) – 6.1

Bobby Sullivan (SR) – 4.6

Connor Durig (JR) – 4.2

Rebounding

Anthony Massucci (SR) – 9.6

Gabe Badea (SR) – 5.8

Alex Henry (SO) – 3.0

Assists

Anthony Massucci (SR) – 4.0

Alex Henry (SO) – 3.3

Ben Bronson (JR) – 1.9

Steals

Anthony Massucci (SR) – 2.6

Three-Point Percentage

Connor Durig (JR) – 38.1%

Anthony Massucci (SR) – 37.0%

Alex Henry (SO) – 35.3%

Field Goal Percentage

Connor Durig (JR) – 50.0%

Bobby Sullivan (SR) – 47.9%

Free Throw Percentage

Connor Durig (JR) – 80.8%

Bobby Sullivan (SR) – 78.6%

Alex Henry (SO) – 73.8%

Cam Miles (SR) – 73.3%

Anthony Massucci (SR) – 73.1%