YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While on their way to qualifying for the 2023 OHSAA Swimming & Diving State tournament in Canton, a group on the Howland boys’ swim team absolutely rewrote the record book in the process.

In total, there were six new school records after Districts, some of which stood for more than 30 years.

Luke Delida led the charge for the Tigers by reeling in three school records on his own, two of which he set a new personal best in: the 50 Yard Freestyle and 500 Yard Freestyle.

But it’s the 100 Freestyle record that stood since 1992 that Delida now holds after busting out a time of 48.36 to qualify for state in his second event individually.

Luke wasn’t the only Delida finding his way into the record books as Pete Delida set a new school-best in the 200 Free with a 1:52.07.

Then the four-man relay of both Delidas, Riley McBride and Preston Thigpen set two new school records on the way to qualifying for state as well.

First, the 200 Medley Relay set a new time of 1:44.40, breaking the former record from 1991.

The second, the 400 Free Relay team absolutely shattered a 30-year-old record by nine full seconds.

