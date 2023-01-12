HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Lexus Solarz will continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University as a member of the Penguins’ track and field team.

Solarz was a Division I State Qualifier in the discus last season, winning both Trumbull County and All-American Conference titles. She earned All-County, All-Conference, All-District and All-State honors as a junior with a personal best throw of 128’7”.

“Lexus is one of the hardest working student-athletes I have had the opportunity to work with,” says Howland head Track and Field coach Logan Sheptock. “She is dedicated to her skill and always wants to work toward perfection. She does all the behind the scenes correctly that makes a good athlete into a great athlete. Practicing on her own, staying after to talk to coaches, going to camps, working in the weight room, competing in indoor meets, and filming and watching her technique. I have no doubt she will be successful at Youngstown State University.”

Howland throwing coach Matt Zakrajsek added, “Lexus’ success comes from a combination of physical and mental strengths. She possesses amazing body control, awareness and quick twitch muscles from years of training as a dancer and majorette. These skills combined with an attitude of always working to improve make Lexus a very fun athlete to coach at any level.”

“Lexus is one of the most positive student-athletes I’ve ever coached,” says Howland assistant coach Dan Libert. “She is a great teammate and embraces friendly competition to make not only herself better but those around her.”