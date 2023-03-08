HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Connor Durig has officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his track and field career at Youngstown State University.

A signing ceremony was held at Howland High School on Wednesday.

“Connor is very deserving of this continuation of his athletic career,’ Howland head coach Logan Sheptock said. “He is very naturally talented and willing to work to develop that talent. Connor is hard working, humble, dedicated, skilled, and determined. Youngstown State is getting a great athlete and person.”

Durig placed 3rd at the Division I OHSAA Track & Field State Championships in 2022. He is also the defending Trumbull County and AAC high jump champion. Connor has earned all-county, all-conference, all-district, and all-state honors. His personal best jump of 6’8” tied the school record.

“Connor is a great teammate,” said Durig’s high-jump coach Denny Libert. “He is humble and on meet days he shows up and competes with tenacity. His calming demeanor shines in pressure situations. No moment is too big for him. He is a joy to coach–always willing to learn and adjust to new challenges. The truly great competitors never brag about what they can do, they let their efforts speak for themselves and that is what I see when I watch Connor compete.”