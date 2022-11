HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior three-sport athlete Courtney Clark has committed to the University of Cincinnati to continue her track and field career.

Clark finished as the Division I state runner-up in the shot put in 2022.

She is a two-time state place holder in the event.

Clark holds the Howland school record in the shot, with a throw of 42’11.5”.

She also plays volleyball and is a bowler for the Tigers in addition to her track and field career.