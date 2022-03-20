HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Howland boys basketball standout Anthony Massucci was named the Trumbull County Player of the Year by the Trumbull County Coaches Association Sunday night.

He is the first Howland player to win the award since 1991.

Massucci averaged nearly a double-double per game this season, averaging 20 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

He recorded nine double-doubles on the season.

Massucci helped lead the Tigers to six wins in their final eight games and the school’s first ever trip to the District Final.