Howland softball wins slugfest against Solon

Solon and Howland accumulated a total of 29 base hits and 25 runs

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland wins a slugfest by topping Solon, 15-10. The Tigers scored 13 runs in the game’s first four innings.

Six Tigers finished with multi-hit games led by Raegan Cool, who had three hits and three RBIs. Alyssa Massucci, Jennifer Sindledecker, Bailee Beasom, Alexia Spangler and Arianna Wilkinson all had two hits. Massucci, the team’s lead off batter closed out her day with four runs scored.

Spangler went the complete seven innings for Howland. She struck out seven batters.

Howland is scheduled to play against Peebles later Saturday.

For Solon, senior Angelene Kontul registered four hits while scoring three times.

The Comets will meet Hoban on Sunday.