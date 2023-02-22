HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Howland senior Alexia Spangler will continue her academic and athletic career at Hocking College. Spangler will join the Hawks softball program next season.

Spangler will be a four-year letter winner for the Tigers and an All-American conference selection.

“Lex has been a three-year starter for us. Her sophomore year she pitched almost every game and never complained about it,” said Howland softball coach Nicole Wayt. “One of her most valuable traits is being able to play just about any position on the field. Lex does not only contribute on the field but also offensively. She has a great plate presence and comes through in scoring situations. The Hocking program is gaining a versatile player who will contribute from the beginning. We wish Lex the best of luck in her upcoming adventures.”