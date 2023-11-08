HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Alyssa Massucci will continue her academic and softball career at Slippery Rock University.

Massucci is a three-sport athlete with the Tigers, having earned four letters in both softball and basketball and two letters in volleyball.

“She is nothing short of a dream player to have in your dugout,” said Howland softball coach Nicole Wayt. “Not only is she very talented at the plate and on the field, she is a player that just does her job for the betterment of the team. Her teammates feed off of her positivity, and she sets a great example for them.”

Massucci posted a .476 batting average during her junior season and led the Tigers with 8 home runs. She also finished with 22 RBI and scored 34 runs.

Howland girls basketball coach Aaron Pounds added, “I don’t think anyone can sum up what an outstanding player, teammate and young person Alyssa is. Always positive. Always smiling. Always shouting words of encouragement and cheering on her teammates. She is the example of what a student-athlete should be.”

Slippery Rock is a Division II softball program that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Rock finished 29-24 overall last season and 19-13 in conference play.