HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of Howland High School softball standouts have committed to the college ranks.

Arianna Wilkinson is heading to Allegheny College, while Cloe Lopez is heading to Chatham University.

Both players will earn their fourth varsity letters this spring.

“Arianna has shown much growth over the last two years not only on the field, but also off the field,” Howland head coach Nicole Wayt said. “[Wilkinson] displays a strong work ethic and because of that, she is also successful in the classroom, while taking honors classes. Arianna will be a great addition to the Alleghany program.”

Wayt also sees a bright future for Lopez.

“Cloe has always put the needs of the team before herself,” she said. “She possesses the ability to destroy pitchers with one swing of the bat. She continues to work hard in the classroom, taking a challenging workload. We have no doubt Cloe will continue to do good things as she joins her new home at Chatham.”