HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland tops Cardinal Mooney, and wins the district final in penalties after a double overtime game.

No score at the beginning of the first half, Mooney has a long pass to Nick Pregibon, he shoots but it is saved by Howland goalkeeper Carter Jones.

Now to the middle of the first half, same score, Mooney attacking again. Mooney’s Mason Janis heads a pass to Preigbon, he shoots but it is saved by Howland’s Jones again.

End of the first half, still scoreless but it’s Howland on the attack. A Howland pass bounces off a Mooney defender and Howland’s Caleb Rose shoots, but hits the post.

This game would go in double overtime with Howland winning in a shootout. Howland wins the district final and advances to play Lake Catholic.