HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland standout Neviah Thomas officially committed to continue her soccer career in the college ranks at Ursuline College.

Thomas was a two-year letter winner for the Tigers and also participated in track and field.

“Her skillset and comfortability on the ball is clearly evident in possession and was a tremendous asset on the field,” said Howland head coach Greg Mitchell. “Her physical play is intimidating to anyone who tries to challenge her in 50/50 situations and she sends that message to her opponents when competing, especially against other teams’ stronger players or tough matchups. Neviah always represented the Tigers with great sportsmanship and was also a great teammate.”

She finished last season with one goal and four assists.