Howland soccer standout named All-American

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland soccer standout Gabriel Altawil was one of just 56 boys named to the 2020 United Soccer Coaches All-America Team.

He was also recently named to the All-Great Lakes Team, First Team All-Ohio, First Team All District, and the YDSSCA Player of the Year.

Altawil ends his high school career with the Tigers owning a grand total of five program records.

He capped off his legendary career leading Howland to the first state championship in school history, with a 5-0 win over Tippecanoe.