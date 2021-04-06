Howland soccer standout makes college choice official

Howland’s Spencer Rose has officially committed to continue his soccer career at Ohio Wesleyan.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland soccer standout Spencer Rose has officially committed to continue his playing career in the college ranks at Ohio Wesleyan.

Last season, he tallied five goals and five assists, helping the Tigers win the first state championship in program history.

Howland Head Coach Brian Stiles is thrilled that Rose will be playing soccer at the next level.

“Spencer Rose was one of the main reasons for our team’s successful State Championship season,” Stiles said. “His importance to our squad was difficult to measure with stats, however, without him, I’m positive our system could not have flowed as flawlessly. A true unsung hero of the 2020 State Championship squad and All District midfielder. He will have great success at the next level.”