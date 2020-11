Howland soccer standout Austin Stassinis has officially signed his national letter of intent to play at Tiffin University.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland soccer standout Austin Stassinis has officially signed his national letter of intent to play at Tiffin University.

Stassinis is a three-year letterman for the Tigers.

He has been a key component to Howland’s back-to-back runs to the state final four.

Stassinis has helped the Tigers post a record of 20-0-1 in the 2020 campaign.