Howland snaps 9-game losing skid to get by Windham

Ben Bronson paced Howland with 12 points

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers snapped their nine-game losing skid by topping Windham, 64-52. Howland improves to 5-14 overall.

Ben Bronson led the Tigers with 12 points as he drained three shots from long distance. Jordan Sperling and Gabe Badea both tallied 10 points. Bobby Sullivan and Jake Gazdik added 9 and 8 points respectively.

Howland is scheduled to host Niles on Friday and play at Canfield on Saturday.

Bert Jones and Mikiylen Jones led Windham with 15 and 14 points each. The Bombers made seven three-point shots. Windham outscored Howland in the fourth quarter, 23-12.

On Thursday, the Bombers are set to meet Maplewood.

