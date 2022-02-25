STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland ousted Struthers 55-50 in the Division II Boys Basketball Sectional Final Friday night at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit in the win.

Anthony Massucci led the Tigers with 26 points in the win. Alex Henry added 10 points in the win.

Struthers was led by Chance Laczko who tallied 20 points. Nick DelGratta finished with 13, while Ronnie Leonard added 12 in the setback.

Struthers ends the season with a record of 17-7.

Howland improves to 14-9 overall on the season. The Tigers advance to face Ursuline in the Division II District Semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.